Why British government talks about ending mandatory isolation in case of Covid | coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he may lift the mandatory isolation requirement after testing positive for Covid-19 in the coming days, depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

The plan was to lift the measure on March 24 — but if trends remain positive, Boris Johnson said, it could be brought forward by a month.

The announcement took many experts by surprise. One of them even considered the measure “courageous or stupid”.

Questions are certainly being raised about the change in policy against Covid-19, with the prime minister under continued political pressure. There is good news, but also reasons for caution.

There is a lot of positive news in the latest data, as Johnson suggested.

Hospital cases are falling, and despite the big wave of infections with the omicron variant, overall deaths have not risen above what would have been predicted in the winter.

With new treatments and a huge portion of the population immunized, after vaccination and infection, the risk of the virus is decreasing all the time.

Other countries are also relaxing self-isolation rules. Denmark, for example, now requires people to stay home only if they have symptoms.

However, there are also reasons for caution. Infection levels remain high. And the Office for National Statistics (ONS) monitoring program indicates they may even be rising again, with about one in 19 people in England testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week.

Coupled with this is the emergence of a subvariant of the omicron, BA.2, which is believed to be even more transmissible than the version first identified in South Africa and now reaching Brazil.

BA.2 now accounts for about one in six infections — a proportion that is growing by the week.

That’s one of the reasons why Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease specialist at the University of East Anglia in England, was surprised by the announcement about the end of self-isolation.

“At some point, all remaining restrictions will be lifted, including the need for self-isolation, although I certainly didn’t expect that to happen this month,” he says.

Hunter argues that it would be better to wait a little longer to see what happens with the infections and the subvariant.

Simon Clarke, from the University of Reading, also in England, says the move is “brave or stupid”. According to him, the problem is that no one knows for sure what the impact will be.

Some believe that people may now feel pressured to return to work before they are physically ready or are no longer infectious.

It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that not all infected people were isolating themselves, anyway.

During the English winter, the testing system detected only half of all infections – so at its peak it is estimated that around 200,000 people a day in England who were supposed to self-isolate were not formally asked to self-isolate.

In addition, about one in five of those who receive a positive diagnosis for Covid do not fully adhere to isolation requirements, according to the ONS (British Office of Statistics).

It’s easy to overestimate the impact of government rules and the importance of suspending them.

After all, at Christmas there were no limits on gatherings of different groups of people in England — but contact levels were still at incredibly low rates, similar to those seen in the first lockdown.

Just because people are no longer under the legal requirement of isolation, it doesn’t mean they will stop staying at home when they are sick. After all, when there is a total suspension of all measures against covid, guidelines on the importance of staying at home if you are sick will likely be put into practice.

Those willing and able to play by the rules — some experts say there hasn’t been enough financial support to help low-income people isolate themselves, especially when it means financial loss for them — can largely continue with their current behaviors, says Tim Colbourn, an epidemiologist at University College London.