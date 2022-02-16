Why have hundreds of birds dropped dead in Mexico? watch video

Specialists work with some hypotheses, but await the autopsy report to reach a conclusion.

FACEBOOK/XHEPL PLAYBACK Specialists await the autopsy report to reach a conclusion.



This Monday, the 15th, a video with hundreds of birds dropping dead for no apparent reason went viral on social media. These are the yellow-headed graúna birds, which usually migrate from the north of the Canada to Mexico during the winter in search of mild temperatures. The case took place on Monday, the 7th, in Cuauhtémoc, a Mexican city. The case aroused the curiosity of local authorities who began to investigate what happened. In a video, captured by the security cameras of the houses in the region, it is possible to see the exact moment when the birds fall on the houses.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

What happened?

The authorities in Cuauhtémoc began to investigate what would have caused the death of hundreds of birds. A zootechnical veterinarian was called and was in the region to help with the investigations. Despite not yet having a concrete answer, the specialist works with two hypotheses. The first is that the birds may have inhaled toxic smoke from a nearby building. He also works with the possibility that the birds were electrically shocked by the high voltage cables.

In an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian”, ecologist Richard Broughton cited a third theory. According to the expert, “it appears that a predator, such as a hawk, was chasing the flock, as they do with starlings, and they fell when the flock was forced to descend.” “You can see that they act like a wave at first, as if they are being pushed from above,” he added.

Alexander Lees, a professor at Manchester Metropolitan University, also told the Guardian, agrees with the ecologist’s theory. For him, the flock flew in a group to avoid a predatory bird and ended up falling to the ground. Despite the hypotheses that surround the case, there is still no definitive answer. Specialists are awaiting the autopsy report to reach a concrete conclusion about what happened.