Wife ‘gifts’ husband with mnage and then decides to exchange him for the wife – DiversEM

Theresa Rose and Jacqui (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) It was late 2020, when the birthday of American Theresa Rose’s husband approached. Mother of two, the woman felt the pressure to try to warm up her relationship with the man and the idea came to mind: a mnage – or a three-way relationship.

This would be the first time that the woman – with a conservative and Catholic upbringing – would have a sexual experience with a woman, but it was enough for a great passion to be born. “Living this intimate interaction with a woman for the first time, the physical and emotional depth, was so intense. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what was missing in my life,'” Rose told The New. York post.

The woman also detailed that, during her adolescence, she even had some “crushes” on famous actresses, such as Megan Fox and Jessica Alba, but that she had never really thought about a lesbian relationship.

“After being with that woman, I said to myself, ‘That’s why I’ve been so unhappy with my marriage. My relationship with my husband, emotionally, felt so shallow and lonely compared to my connection to the woman’ (. ..) I feel so free, finally living authentically”, he details.

After the divorce, Rose went to live with her lover – identified in the matter as Jacqui – in the city of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The two raise Rose’s two children.