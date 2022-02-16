Windows 11: Android apps finally reach the public

This Tuesday (15), Microsoft finally expanded native access to the Android platform in Windows 11, making its use available to the general public after months of waiting. Even in the testing stage, Internet users will be able to access the Amazon AppStore Preview directly from the Microsoft Store with the novelty, being able to try more than a thousand popular applications and games on Google’s operating system.

To clarify in more detail, the feature to test Android platform applications on Windows 11 was already being evaluated since October last year, through the Windows Insider program. However, experience was quite limited at the time, with only 50 titles available — including Clash of Kings, The Washington Post and Coin Masterfor example.

With the update, more users will have access to the feature, which now features an even wider variety of apps and games — such as Audible, Subway Surfers and Lords Mobile. According to Microsoft, the purpose of the functionality is to offer a fluid experience between titles and Windows 11, integrating the available commands and facilities already known by Internet users.

Other improvements

In addition, Microsoft has also released improvements to the Taskbar in the stable builds of Windows 11 after a few weeks of testing. In short, users will be able to check weather and weather information directly from the left part of the interface, as well as manage screen broadcasts and microphone access in just a few clicks — enhancing the Microsoft Teams conferencing experience.

Availability

As usual, the update can now be obtained through the “fetch” experience on Windows Update — provided users meet the minimum requirements suggested by Microsoft. For the future, the Redmond-based company has promised to continue updating Windows 11 more frequently, in addition to the usual, larger annual updates.