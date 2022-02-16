Windows 11 gets support for over a thousand Android apps and other features

THE Microsoft announced, this Tuesday (15), the release of one of the most awaited resources for the Windows 11 since operating system presentation. It is about the integration with applications of the android via Amazon Appstore. According to the developer’s announcement, this new feature is only available to US users at this time. The expectation is that integration with Android apps will come to everyone soon.

















With the new feature, Windows 11 users can directly download from the Microsoft Store, install and use hundreds of Google OS apps. The developer highlighted that this is still a preview of the integration and improvements should come in the future. “These apps feel like part of Windows, naturally integrating with Windows input and windowing experiences, like Snap layouts,” Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in the statement.

Finally, the developer highlighted the arrival of the feature that shows the date and time also on a second connected monitor. Microsoft highlighted that this possibility was a recurring request from users.

















This is the biggest update to Windows 11 that Microsoft has released since OS release in October last year. THE update was already expected in view of the developer’s schedule, which provides for two major updates per year. With that, Microsoft’s next major OS update is scheduled for the second half of this year, codenamed “Sun Valley 2” and scheduled to be released as version 22H2.

