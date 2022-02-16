Windows 11 receives 1st major update and gains support for Android apps

Windows 11 receives today (15) the promised February update with a public preview of Android app support, significant improvements to the Taskbar, new Media Player and Notepad, and much more. The update is distributed to the general public via Windows Update, as usual.

Unfortunately, for now, only users residing in the United States will be able to try out Android apps, said Windows product chief Panos Panay. This version of the feature allows you to download applications directly from the Amazon Appstore (built into the Microsoft Store), but it is possible to access the Google Play Store through hacks.

Enhanced Taskbar

For the Taskbar, there are several novelties — and Canaltech has already mentioned all of them. Check it out:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

new apps

The reworked Media Player and Notepad will be coming to Windows 11 PCs. Both with an updated look, the media player is importantly based on the forgotten Groove Music, but with important additions that minimize the importance of the Movies & TV app; while the text editor offers an updated experience with better tooling and finally dark mode support.

How to update Windows 11

If you use Windows 11 and are eager to check out what’s new, it’s worth keeping an eye on system notifications or manually checking for updates at Settings > Windows Update and clicking “Check for updates”. Microsoft probably distributes the build gradually, so wait a few hours if the package is not detected by your system.

Source: Microsoft