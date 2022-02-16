Windows 11 will alert PCs where it is installed and not supported

The requirements to install Windows 11 has always been one of the reasons why this system is not used by many users. These are very restrictive and leave out many recent systems that were thought to be supported.

Still, these limitations can be circumvented and Windows 11 can be installed, with some potential problems associated with it. Now, it is known that very soon Microsoft will start warning users of these machines.

Since it was introduced, Windows 11 has always left some PCs off its list of supported machines.  The list of requirements is long and limits support to newer machines with specs that not everyone supports.
This did not satisfy users, who tried their best to circumvent these control mechanisms.  These alternatives exist and even Microsoft itself ended up explaining how to get around this scenario and thus open the list of Windows 11 installations.
Now, and from what has been revealed, Microsoft's system will have a new notification, which will be focused on machines with unsupported hardware.  It will just remind users that the requirements have not been met and that you can get more information.
It is not known at this time whether this notification will be informational only or if it will have any impact in the future.  Microsoft has been warning from the start that updates on these Windows 11 machines may soon be limited.
For now, there is no limitation in the field of updates, but that may change in the future.  Installation is no longer carried out directly, via update, but probably even this will be limited in the near future.
Although not something directly stated, Microsoft should very soon end this support for these machines.  With this alert, Windows 11 users who do not comply will quickly understand what to expect in the near future.

