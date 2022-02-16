With absences, see the probable lineup of Flamengo against Madureira – Flamengo

Arrascaeta and Rodinei are off the related list

This Wednesday (16), Flamengo faces Madureira, for the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca. The game will be at Conselheiro Galvão Stadium, at 15:30 (Brasília time). For the duel soon, Rubro-Negro will not have the presence of midfielder Arrascaeta and right-back Rodinei, who were preserved.

In a good moment after the rout over Nova Iguaçu in the last round, coach Paulo Sousa defined the probable lineup: Hugo (Diego Alves), Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira (Noga) and Filipe Luís (Cleiton); Matheuzinho (Isla), Arão (João Gomes), Andreas Pereira and Renê (Everton Ribeiro); Gabigol, Pedro and Marinho (Bruno Henrique).

On the other hand, the Portuguese coach will have the presence of striker Bruno Henrique and defender David Luiz, who were recovering from physical problems. Now, the expectation is that both will receive a few minutes in the match soon.

As previously mentioned, the duel is valid for the seventh round of Cariocão and will be held at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), at Conselheiro Galvão Stadium. The broadcast will be via pay-per-view from Cariocão and FlaTV+. However, Rafa Penido commands the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on Coluna do Fla’s YouTube channel.