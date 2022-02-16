With an eye on the Paulistão title, Abel Ferreira wins two more reinforcements for the sequence of the competition

Palmeiras resumes this Wednesday (16) their journey in the Campeonato Paulista. After almost two weeks absent from the competition, Verdão faces Ferroviária, at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in a game valid for the 7th round of the state tournament. Although it only has 4 gamesAlviverde is the leader of group C with 10 points won.

And for the rest of the competition, coach Abel Ferreira will be able to count on two more reinforcements. And they come from the base. Left-back Vanderlan and forward Giovani. The duo was entered in the B list and can already be used against the team from Araraquara, this Wednesday (16).

Although the tendency is for Abel to place most of the players who were runners-up in the Club World Cup, the coach will be able to make some changes in the team throughout the game, since the vast majority of athletes are exhausted for playing 120 minutes in the decision against Chelsea, in addition to facing a long trip back to Brazil.

According to the Globoesporte.com reporting team, the A list, which has players born before 2001, already has 24 of the 26 vacancies filled. Verdão can send names to complete the two remaining gaps until February 25th. The crowd asks Leila Pereira to bring at least one number 9 shirt and a midfielder to fight for position with Raphael Veiga. However, at this time, there is no negotiation in progress.