With an eye on the Paulistão title, Abel Ferreira wins two more reinforcements for the sequence of the competition

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on With an eye on the Paulistão title, Abel Ferreira wins two more reinforcements for the sequence of the competition 1 Views

palm trees

Players can now appear among those listed for the duel against Ferroviária

Uliana Marcelo

Per Uliana Marcelo

Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras
Uliana Marcelo

Palmeiras resumes this Wednesday (16) their journey in the Campeonato Paulista. After almost two weeks absent from the competition, Verdão faces Ferroviária, at the Fonte Luminosa Arena, in a game valid for the 7th round of the state tournament. Although it only has 4 gamesAlviverde is the leader of group C with 10 points won.

And for the rest of the competition, coach Abel Ferreira will be able to count on two more reinforcements. And they come from the base. Left-back Vanderlan and forward Giovani. The duo was entered in the B list and can already be used against the team from Araraquara, this Wednesday (16).

Although the tendency is for Abel to place most of the players who were runners-up in the Club World Cup, the coach will be able to make some changes in the team throughout the game, since the vast majority of athletes are exhausted for playing 120 minutes in the decision against Chelsea, in addition to facing a long trip back to Brazil.

According to the Globoesporte.com reporting team, the A list, which has players born before 2001, already has 24 of the 26 vacancies filled. Verdão can send names to complete the two remaining gaps until February 25th. The crowd asks Leila Pereira to bring at least one number 9 shirt and a midfielder to fight for position with Raphael Veiga. However, at this time, there is no negotiation in progress.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

after the departure of Bárbara and Maria, who should win the BBB 22?

game over for Barbarian at the BBB 22! The member of the Pipoca group was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved