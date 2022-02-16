With offers signaling, Vasco funnels interested in SAF, goes to the US and awaits European group | vasco

With a vast amount of material prepared in recent months in his luggage and concrete signaling from investors, Jorge Salgado landed this Tuesday, in Miami, in the United States, to start a series of meetings with groups interested in Vasco’s SAF.

It is not a trip to prospect potential interested parties. The departure of Salgado means that the process has advanced, and the expectation is to return to Brazil, in 15 days, with proposals forwarded and a business structure defined. There are ongoing negotiations with more than one group, and the president decided to travel after negotiations heated up. Conversations with a number of interested parties have been taking place since December, but they have narrowed.

Today three groups are identified as possible buyers of SAF do Vasco. Two based in the United States and one in Europe. With the latter, however, the negotiation is at a less advanced stage.

One of the interested parties is 777 Partner, an investment company based in Miami, United States. The group owns a few clubs around the world, including Genoa, from Italy’s first division, and has shares in Sevilla, from Spain. And it is exactly in Florida that Salgado will start the meetings.

777 Partner, however, is not the only company. After Miami, Salgado will go to another North American metropolis to meet with another interested group. The itinerary should still include a trip to Europe, although Vasco is waiting for more concrete signs to confirm the meeting with the European group.

The three groups fit the profile that Vasco seeks. Investors who are interested in the club’s brand and history and plan to inject money to make Vasco’s football return to dispute titles in the national and international scenarios. Companies that presented projects that indicated training and negotiating players as a priority were discarded. The case of Kapital Football Group, for example, with whom the club even opened conversations, but was not encouraged by what it heard.

The Vasco leadership follows step by step Jorge Salgado’s trip and awaits the president’s return, possibly with proposals, to decide the next steps. Vasco is in the process of completing the SAF statute to be taken to the Deliberative Council for a vote. Therefore, there is still an internal rite to be carried out, before the convening of an AGE. The president’s negotiations abroad will dictate the progress of the processes.

As he traveled with his family and also intends to do tourism, between one meeting and another, Jorge Salgado decided to bear all the costs of the trip, according to Vasco.

