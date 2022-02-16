With writing on the door, Azul’s newest plane lands in Brazil; see in detail

Image: Kevin & Brian / seahawk305





The newest aircraft to integrate the Azul Linhas Aéreas fleet has arrived in Brazil, a Cessna C208B Grand Caravan EX, to operate in its sub-regional division Azul Conecta.

After acquiring TwoFlex and transforming it into Azul Conecta, the company continued using only Grand Caravan turboprops already in operation, until in the last months of 2021 it began to receive the first new planes from the factory. In the new “EX” version, they have design improvements that make them more efficient, such as a new 4-blade propeller and more modern avionics.

Since then, equipment registered under the registrations PS-CNT, PS-CNA and PS-CNB has already been put into operation in Brazil, and now another unit is about to join them.

As we have been following since the end of January, the Grand Caravan EX, construction number 200B5662, which already bears the PS-CNC registration plate with which it will be registered on its fuselage, was ready in the United States and started its movement last week. transfer to Brazil.

And after several stops on its journey, this Monday, February 14, the turboprop touched down at an airport in our country, when it landed in Belém, Pará, shortly after 6:00 pm local time, according to the RadarBox tracking platform. online.

Earlier, during its little more than a day stop at the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport in Florida, the plane was photographed in detail by Kevin Kadur, who shared with AEROIN the images that illustrate this story.

Note that the PS-CNC received writing on its access door to the passenger cabin, with information about the aircraft and signatures of several people related to the operation, as seen other times in new aircraft received from the factory by Azul.

Now, similarly to what happened with the planes that arrived earlier for the company, this Grand Caravan should soon fly to Confins airport, in Greater Belo Horizonte, where it will go through the nationalization procedures, and then to the Azul base. Conecta, at Jundiaí airport, in the interior of São Paulo, where it will be submitted to the ANAC Technical Inspection to complete its registration in Brazil and release it for commercial operations.

Azul confirmed in 2021 an initial order for five Grand Caravan EX aircraft, so the fifth should be delivered soon, with options for five more units, which would be confirmed according to demand conditions in the air market.



