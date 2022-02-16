Woman with HIV cured with new treatment – Sade

Woman who had HIV cured with umbilical cord blood (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction) One woman, considered a mestizo, was the third person to be cured of HIV using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood. The information is from the newspaper New York Times.

According to scientists, umbilical cord blood is more widely available than adult stem cells, normally used in bone marrow transplants, and does not need to be compatible with the recipient. Therefore, it opens up the possibility of healing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was possible before.

Worldwide, the majority of donors in the registries are of Caucasian origin, so allowing only partial matching has the potential to cure dozens of Americans who have HIV and cancer each year.

In addition to being HIV positive, the woman who was cured also had leukemia and received cord blood to treat her cancer. According to the ad, the blood came from a partially matched donor, rather than the typical practice of finding a bone marrow donor of similar race and ethnicity to the patient.

The details of the new discovery will be released during the Retrovirus and Opportunistic Infections Conference, in Denver, Colorado, held this Tuesday (15/2).

According to researchers, powerful antiretroviral drugs can control HIV, but the “cure” is the key to ending the decades-old pandemic. Worldwide, nearly 38 million people are living with HIV, and about 73% of them receive treatment.