Woman with HIV cured with new treatment

Woman who had HIV is cured with the use of umbilical cord blood – (credit: Pixabay/Reproduction)

A woman, considered mixed race, was the third person to be cured of HIV using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood. The information is from the New York Times newspaper.

According to the scientists, cord blood is more widely available than adult stem cells, typically used in bone marrow transplants, and does not need to be matched to the recipient. Therefore, it opens up the possibility of healing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was possible before.

Worldwide, the majority of donors on registries are of Caucasian origin, so allowing only partial matching has the potential to cure dozens of Americans who have HIV and cancer each year.

In addition to being HIV positive, the woman who was cured also had leukemia and received cord blood to treat her cancer.

According to the announcement, the blood came from a partially matched donor, rather than the typical practice of finding a bone marrow donor of a similar race and ethnicity to the patient.

Conference



Details of the new finding will be released during the Retrovirus and Opportunistic Infections Conference in Denver, Colorado, held this Tuesday (2/15).

According to researchers, powerful antiretroviral drugs can control HIV, but the “cure” is the key to ending the decades-old pandemic. Worldwide, nearly 38 million people are living with HIV, and about 73% of them receive treatment.

Still according to the scientists, the gender and racial origin of the new case mark a step in the development of a cure for HIV.

The first man to be cured of HIV was Timothy Ray Brown, known as “the Berlin patient”. He passed away in 2020 after a resurgence of cancer, leukemia.

The second person to be announced by the world medical community as cured of HIV was Adam Castillejo, a Venezuelan known as the ‘London patient’.