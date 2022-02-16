Workers can have up to R$2,950 to receive from Caixa; see if you are entitled

The birthday loot is an annual benefit paid by the Federal Government to workers. In some cases, workers may have up to R$2,950 to receive from Caixa.

It is necessary to join the benefit to be entitled to the value. To join, you must activate the option in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) application or on the Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) website.

Although it can be done online, there is also an offline mode by going to any CEF branch.

However, you need to be careful. To receive the benefit this year, the worker must adhere to the last day of the birthday month. If this is not done, the receipt will only occur from the next year.

To know what amount is entitled to receive, the worker must be aware of how much he has in the FGTS.

If the account has up to BRL 500, 50% of the amount will be withdrawn. As the amount in the account increases, the withdrawal percentage will decrease.

There is still an additional fixed amount installment according to the total amount.

Up to 500.00 50.0% additional installment From 500.01 – 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00 From 1,000.01 – 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00 From 5,000.01 – 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00 From 10,000.01 – 15,000.00 15.0% 1,150.00 From 15,000.01 – 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00 + 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

Check the birthday withdrawal payment calendar and the final date to withdraw the account:

January – 03/Jan – 31/Mar

February – Feb/01 – Apr/29

March – March 2nd – May 31st

April – Apr/01 – Jun/30

May – May 02 – Jul 29

June – June 01 – Aug 31

July – July 1st – September 30th

August – Aug 01 – Oct 31

September – Sep/01 – Nov/30

October – Oct/03 – Dec/30

November – Nov 01 – Jan 31, 2023

December – Dec/01 – Feb 28, 2023

