Xbox Game Pass: check out the list of games for February

Twitter user Nibellion has posted a list of possible games available on Xbox Game Pass as of second half of February (and later confirmed by Microsoft). According to the leaker, Total War Warhammer III, RoboQuest, Madden NFL 22 (which must enter directly through EA Play), Super Mega Baseball 3 and Galactic Civilizations should arrive at the service from the 17th of this month.

The full list also confirms Mass Effect Trilogy on xCloud and Alice: Madness Returns on PC through EA Play, EA’s subscription service included with your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

In the tweet, Nibellion also provided the link to a forum on the French site. dealabs, which has already got it right on previous Game Pass game list leaks. In the post, user billbil-kun posted an image that shows the aforementioned games. There is still no release date for all titles, but according to the post, Warhammer III will be available for PC Game Pass this Thursday (17).

Check out the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February:

Possible Xbox Game Pass February GamesSource: Source: Reproduction/DeaLabs

Update: official Game Pass post is up today

– Mass Effect Trilogy (cloud) Feb 17

– Lawn Mowing Simulator

– Madden NFL 22

– Warhammer 3 Feb 22

– Roboquest Feb 24

– Galactic Civilizations III

– Super Mega Baseball 3 Feb 28

– Alice: Madness Returnshttps://t.co/NYEV8vpX8L pic.twitter.com/s4u6wIKkOP — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 15, 2022

Day 15: Mass Effect Trilogy – xCloud

Day 17: Lawn Mowning Simulator (console), Madden NFL 22 (console and PC) and Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC)

Day 22: Roboquest (console, xCloud and PC)

Day 24: Galactic Civilizations 3 (PC) and Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console)

Day 28: Alice Madness Returns (PC)

The games that entered the service in the first half of February are now available to subscribers. Leaker billbil-kun also left a notice reminding readers of games that will leave Xbox Game Pass From this Tuesday (15th): Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter and The Falconeer.