Yamaha Ténéré 700 gets a new, more adventurous version; get to know – 02/15/2022

Yamaha today introduced a more adventurous version of the Ténéré 700. Named the Ténéré 700 World Raid, the bike gained a larger capacity tank, longer-travel suspensions and a new panel with a TFT color screen and connectivity.

World Raid version has suspension travel of 230 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear; both with adjustment Image: Disclosure

The new version of the Ténéré 700 still has ABS brakes with three modes, steering damper and a larger windshield. The model also features LED blinkers and a new, split seat that can be removed to tie up luggage.

The proposal of the new Ténéré 700 is to face long adventures, without worrying about the road or gas stations in remote regions. For this, the model has two new fuel tanks instead of just one. The tanks are fixed to the side of the motorcycle and together have a capacity of 23 liters. According to Yamaha, enough to run 500 km without refueling.

Tank was ‘divided’ in two and has a capacity of 23 liters; according to Yamaha, autonomy can reach 500 km Image: Disclosure

To tackle all types of roads, from the rocks of Ushuaia to the sands of the African deserts, the World Raid version also features new suspensions. At the front, the KYB inverted telescopic fork with 43 mm tubes has had its travel increased to 230 mm; at the rear, the monoshock gained new links and an aluminum piggyback reservoir with 200 mm of travel – 20 mm more than on the original T7.

connected adventure

Visually, the World Raid version differs from the base model for its taller windshield, which also has side deflectors that can be removed. Another novelty is the direction lights that are now LED.

Ténéré 700 World Raid panel has 5” color screen and smartphone connection Image: Disclosure

The cockpit has also changed. In addition to an Öhlins adjustable steering damper, the rider has a new dashboard in front of him, with a 5” TFT color screen and Bluetooth connectivity system, through the “My Ride” app, created by Yamaha.

It is also worth mentioning the new ABS braking system that offers three modes. One that acts on both wheels and is ideal for use on asphalt; another that deactivates the ABS on the rear wheel and is suitable for off-road use, in addition to the totally off option, suitable for more experienced riders.

Engine is the same

For the rest, the Ténéré 700 World Raid uses the same 689 cm³ twin cylinder that equips the base model and is derived from the naked MT-07 engine. With double overhead camshafts and liquid cooling, it produces 73.4 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and a good 68 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The gearbox has six speeds.

Engine of the World Raid version is the same as the Ténéré 700: two cylinders, 689 cm³ and 73.4 hp of maximum power Image: Disclosure

Wheels and tires are also the same. With spoked wheels, the Ténéré 700 World Raid uses Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires (with tube) measuring 90/90-21 at the front and 150/70-18 at the rear.

Come to Brazil?

Created for motorcyclists who want to go on a long adventure, the new Ténéré 700 world Raid hits stores in Europe next May in two color options: black and blue. Pricing in the UK is £11,600, which is £1,900 more than the base Ténéré version. 700, sold for £9,700.

Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid will be sold in black (above) and blue; UK price is BRL 81,000 Image: Disclosure

According to Yamaha, which has not yet brought the standard Ténéré 700 to Brazil, there is no forecast of the model’s arrival in our market. A feather. It would be a great competitor, simpler and with less electronics, for the adventurous Triumph 900 Rally and BMW F 850 ​​GS Adventure.