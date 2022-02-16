Young man sets classmate on fire inside a school in Betim – Gerais

Case occurred at a municipal school in Betim, in Grande BH (photo: Internet reproduction/Google Street View)

A 22-year-old young man set fire to a 15-year-old colleague on the night of this Tuesday (15/2) inside a municipal school in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the Military Police (PM), the two were rescued at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) after the case. Then, they were taken to a PM base for registration. The teenager was accompanied by me.

According to the PM, the eldest said he got nervous and threw a small amount of alcohol on his classmate and set him on fire. The teenager said that the boy suddenly threw the alcohol gel used to clean the room at him, set him on fire and then hugged him. Thus, both suffered injuries.

The major signed a detailed statement of occurrence (TCO) and agreed to appear in a hearing in the Special Criminal Court. Both were released.