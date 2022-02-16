Young man sets classmate on fire inside a school in Betim – Gerais

A 22-year-old young man set fire to a 15-year-old colleague on the night of this Tuesday (15/2) inside a municipal school in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.
According to the PM, the eldest said he got nervous and threw a small amount of alcohol on his classmate and set him on fire. The teenager said that the boy suddenly threw the alcohol gel used to clean the room at him, set him on fire and then hugged him. Thus, both suffered injuries.
The major signed a detailed statement of occurrence (TCO) and agreed to appear in a hearing in the Special Criminal Court. Both were released.
By means of a note, the City of Betim reported that the teenager suffered only minor injuries. The adult student suffered first and second degree burns on his chest. The Municipality informed that it is in contact with the families to provide reception and assistance. Read the full note below:
“On the night of this Tuesday (15), during the classes of students enrolled in the Youth and Adult Education (EJA) modality at Edmeia Duarte de Oliveira Braga Municipal School, an occurrence of burn was recorded. Two young people – 22 and 15 years old – were injured after one of them set fire to his own body and then hugged his colleague inside the classroom. Samu was called to provide first aid.
The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention. The suspect was rescued with 1st and 2nd degree burns in the chest region and sent to an Emergency Care Unit in the city.
Since the occurrence was registered, the Municipal Education Department (Semed), together with the school’s management, has been in contact with the families to provide the necessary reception and assistance.
This Wednesday (16), the school unit’s technical staff will meet with all students in the class to also ensure that they are welcomed.
The City of Betim repudiates any act of violence, whether physical or psychological. The municipal gesture also emphasizes that it works so that all people are respected and included in the school and social context.”