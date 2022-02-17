13 women and children die after falling into well during marriage | World

reproduction 13 women and children die after falling into well during wedding

Thirteen people died after falling into a well during a wedding ceremony in Kushinagar district, northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, on Wednesday night. According to police, all the victims were women and children who were sitting on a metal plate covering the hole. The structure could not support the weight of the group and collapsed.

Two other people were also injured in the accident. Eleven victims died on the spot. Two were taken to hospitals, but did not survive their injuries.

The tragedy occurred during the ceremony called “Haldi”, when relatives apply turmeric paste to the faces of the bride and groom as a sign of prosperity. On Twitter, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, regretted the case.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. With that, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible aid.” he said.

The governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adianat, also expressed his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the deaths of the residents of Naurangia School Tola Village, Kushinagar District. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted.