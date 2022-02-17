3rd day of event addresses entrepreneurship, leadership, management and digital transformation

This Wednesday (16), CONESCAP and CONVECON promoted reflections on business, opportunities, human relations and technology.

The third day of the event began with a panel on Services segment in the international environment – ​​needs and opportunitieswith Bruno Drummond, partner at Drummond Advisors and CPA in the United States, Mauricio Frizzarin, Founder and CEO of Qyon and mediated by Guilherme Tostes, from Fenacon.

Bruno spoke about the need for innovation for accounting companies, reinforced the importance of the entrepreneur understanding this concept and knowing how to apply it in companies and how the adoption of this measure in the organizational culture can change the direction of a company.

The guest also took the opportunity to talk about decision-making processes for changes and positioning of companies. In addition, he provided guidance on how to identify and invest in international market opportunities and needs.

Entrepreneurial Mindset

The convention followed with a panel on Entrepreneurial Mindset, inviting Augusto Lins, president of Stone, to take the stage, together with Guilherme Pellegrini, Commercial Head of Questor, and the mediator Reynaldo Lima Jr, former president of Sescon SP.

Lins spoke about the importance of understanding that the market and the world are in a moment of transition, led mainly by digital and that he believes that important changes in Brazil will be led by entrepreneurship, by small and medium businesses.

“The entrepreneurial mindset needs to be based on four points: the first is customer focus. He’s changing and if we don’t talk, we won’t know what to do to help. Second is that every company needs a clear purpose to give it energy and passion. The third is always learning, all the time and everywhere, and the last is innovation, which is the only sustainable competitive advantage in the long term.”

He also stressed that he believes that now is the time of opportunity, especially for accounting businesses with entrepreneurs and that whoever will move first is the one who will meet this demand.

Photo: Thiago Rodrigues/Contábeis Portal

Leadership, Management and Team Relations

In the afternoon, Gustavo Caetano, CEO of Sambatech, together with Vinicius Roveda, Co-founder and CEO of ContaAzul, and Carlos Baptistão, president of Sescon SP, presented a panel on Leadership, Management and Team Relations.

Gustavo said that, for the first time in history, small businesses are taking precedence over large ones, because today we live in the era of the invisible enemy. This enemy is the companies that nobody knew about and that are now dominating several markets for presenting innovative solutions.

“The market is experiencing a technological disruption and for each movement like this we have to look at what comes after so as not to become irrelevant. Accounting will not end, but the way of doing it will change and if companies do not anticipate and take root in innovation, they will lose market”, pointed out Gustavo.

During the presentation, he also explained that he believes that companies need to think and observe the market even outside their segment, in order to be able to create solutions that resolve frictions. “It’s looking outside to bring innovation inside,” he said.

Opportunities for digital transformation in times of reinvention

Then there was a chat with Martha Gabriel, a multidisciplinary icon in Latin America in the areas of business, trends and innovation, considered one of the main digital thinkers in Brazil. Adriano Ferreira, Marketing Director at Thomson Reuters, and Wilson Gimenez Jr, Administrative Vice-President of Fenacon, finished joining the discussion bench.

Martha stressed that it is essential to develop a digital mindset to find a sustainable path for the company and for the life of each professional.

“Having a digital mindset is not focusing on the technical part, but understanding what is happening at the moment and what technology can help you solve your problem or that of your company. It’s about making the most of technology to make your life easier,” he explained.

The specialist also pointed out that never in history have there been so many simultaneous generations in the job market, and that this is only possible thanks to the technology available for the diversity of professional profiles, allowing everyone to act well and together.

High Business Performance

The third and last day of the event ended with the participation of Lito Souza, a former Brazilian aircraft mechanic, known for his blog and YouTube channel Aviões e Músicas. It is the largest aviation channel in terms of audience on the platform. Taking Off to High Business Performance was the topic of the chat.

Check out the summary of how the third day of the event went below: