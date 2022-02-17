“5 defenders, 18 midfielders”; Carille ‘takes the pile’ and hits a Santos fan; video goes viral on the web

Santos has caused apprehension in Paulistão. Although Peixe is in second place in its group, with 9 points, just one point behind Bragantino, the performance on the field is the subject of much criticism from the fans. The favorite target of the boos is coach Fábio Carille.

During training held in the city of São José do Rio Preto, in preparation for the duel against Mirassol, which takes place this Thursday (17), an unusual dialogue between coach Carille and a fan, exemplifies well how the atmosphere is between the crowd and the coach.

When he went down to the locker room, a fan asked Carille if he would choose three defenders for the game in Mirassol, making a reference that marks the characteristic of the coach and which is seen as a way to re-lock the team. However, the coach showed a certain irritated sarcasm when he replied: “Five, we’re going with five”, then Carille went further and accelerated in the pile he took: “We’re going with five defenders and 18 defensive midfielders”.

The claim that emanates from the stands is for a more assertive team in terms of offensive power. The team’s lack of aggressiveness meant that points were wasted in Vila, as was the case with the defeat against Botafogo-SP and the draw with São Bernardo.