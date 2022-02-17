6.2 magnitude earthquake hits southern Guatemala | World

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit southern Guatemala on Wednesday (16), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Local authorities speak of at least two people dead, damage to housing structures and landslides on roads.

The quake’s epicenter was less than 100 km from the capital, at a depth of 84 km, according to the USGS. A 4.8 aftershock followed the earthquake.

Death, damage and slips

According to the official balance sheet of the Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred), two people died of cardiac arrest because of the tremors.

Conred reported that so far, the earthquake has affected more than 24,000 people either through landslides that closed roads, or damage to homes and power cuts.

2 of 2 Landslides after Guatemala earthquake February 16, 2022 — Photo: Luis Echeverria/Reuters Landslides after earthquake in Guatemala February 16, 2022 — Photo: Luis Echeverria/Reuters

Tremor felt in Mexico

The tremor was also felt in southern Mexico. The area is subject to frequent seismic activity and last year there were more than 125 earthquakes, which did not result in fatalities or major damage.

Conred’s System asked Guatemalans to be “prepared” for the unpredictable phenomenon, taking the correct protective measures and knowing where to get information.