7 improvements that worked well in the game

The first part of Aloy’s adventures, Horizon Zero Dawn, made it clear that few parts could technically improve. The visual part is incredibly beautiful and the design meticulous, the two converge for an assertive and wide exploration.

The sequel arrives on February 18, as a game that falls between the limitations of the PS4 and the capabilities of the PS5. We looked at what worked effectively and what didn’t work as it should.

We got access to the exclusive three-hour gameplay as well as a host of in-game data for free. Thus, we were able to have a more in-depth idea of ​​which elements were reworked, we will mention seven relevant points of change.

new weapons

The arsenal is renewed and we will be able to use it in the first part of the game.

Poison Arrows – Produces explosions when interacting with gas tanks;

Spears: Slower than arrows, but with greater damage if hit in the right places;

Metal Disc: Fast weapon with deadly damage, slashes enemies with effects reminiscent of God of War’s axe;

Floating Mines: Blows up any tank no matter how big and leaves them too fragile to be attacked;

Smoke Bomb: Distracts enemies.

Weapons with special attacks

Weapons come with three unique abilities and their usage is indicated by the stamina bar. When the gauge is full, the power can be selected to attack the enemy. For example, one of them is the ability to launch three arrows simultaneously.

a luxury chart

While the visuals aren’t that extreme, a reasonable improvement has been noted in particle effects and in the representation of fluid and fire effects. It is shown in the final lapses, 60fps, the interaction of Aloy in the scenery, in the drawing distances and in the realism through the naturalness of the characters.

Most imposing final bosses and arenas

A fight against a giant robot snake, the Fang-of-Slither, in an arena where it calls for a combination of diverse combat strategies and, still, countless pieces of an arsenal to seek success. Battles in arenas dictate the pace of side missions that vary in difficulty and consist of fighting bosses in closed environments.

Best man to man combat

This topic has been renewed and it is not necessary to keep your distance from enemies, on the contrary, we are encouraged to face them in face-to-face combat, thanks to the skill improvements that are available to us: stronger attacks, shield breaks and protections.

Combat is more strategic, requires a more rational use of weapons and a greater study of contexts.

The game requires the player to analyze its resources and improve their skills by exploring their skills.

procedural climbing

This theme attracts criticism of games that take these exploration elements into account, in terms of how developers implement climbing tips.

Our focus will highlight them so we know where to grab them, with a visual and sign style reminiscent of ‘Assassin’s Creed‘ commented the producer. It can be an individual option that brings realism and a difficulty considered, if we let ourselves be carried away by our intuition.

more artifacts

Combat and exploration have been improved along with artifacts that are not necessarily weapons. The game brought the shield wing that allows the player to glide from heights, in response to the competitor ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’.

The hook is made in a fast and aggressive way, it allows the user to climb high and approach different points of the scenario. It also has the diving mask, the biggest novelty in the context of exploring the world in the ‘Horizon Forbidden West’.