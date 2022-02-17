7 PS5 Perks That Might Make You Give Up on an Xbox Series X/S | Video game

🎮 PlayStation 5 (PS5) Review: PS4 evolution opens doors to a new generation

The PlayStation 5 has some advantages over the Xbox Series X/S that can make users prefer the Sony console — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

According to a survey by the company DFC Intelligence, carried out between October and November 2021 in the United States, consumer interest in PlayStation 5 (PS5) is above Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. consoles 42% said they intend or will buy the standard PS5, while 19% would opt for the digital PS5 version. On Microsoft consoles, the numbers drop to 26% for Xbox Series X purchase intent and 11% for Xbox Series S.

One of the biggest differences between the two consoles is the PlayStation 5 DualSense joystick, which brought technologies such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. In practice, this control feature can offer different levels of resistance to be pressed by the player.

Different weapons might have stiffer triggers, a bow and arrow might require more force to keep its string taut, or rough terrain might call for more throttle pressure. The DualShock 4’s rumble in turn is replaced by haptic feedback that passes more nuances in the vibration, which can even guide the player.

The Dual Sense joystick is one of the great highlights of the PlayStation 5 over the Xbox Series X/S — Photo: Marlon Câmara/TechTudo

Sony’s lineup of exclusive games is another big reason why the console is so interesting. Recent titles such as Deathloop, Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have had great critical acclaim, in addition to other heavyweight games like Returnal and the remake of Demon’s Souls.

For 2022, the most anticipated game is God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to Kratos’ adventure, which will also be released on PS4. Many PS5 exclusives still come out on PlayStation 4, but it’s worth upgrading to play them at their best.

God of War: Ragnarok promises to continue the story of God of War on PlayStation 4 with events from Ragnarok in Norse mythology — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Showcase 2021

3. 3D Audio Technology

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) uses a new audio technology called the Tempest Engine, which simulates 3D audio. This provides greater depth to the sound effects and increases player immersion. To take full advantage of this function, it is recommended that the user has a good sound system connected to the console or even a good quality headset.

PlayStation 5's Tempest technology simulates 3D audio with greater depth of sounds for greater player immersion — Photo: Playback/PlayStation

For PS Plus subscribers, the PS5 offers a collection of free PS4 games to be played as soon as the user purchases the console. These are 20 titles, from exclusive Sony games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, God of War and The Last of Us Remastered, to third-party games like Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7 and Batman: Arkham Knight. Check out the full list and more details on how the collection works in our PS Plus Collection feature.

PS Plus Collection offers several PlayStation 4 games for PS Plus subscribers to play on their PlayStation 5 — Photo: Reproduction/Murilo Molina

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has a high-speed SSD. Storage, after an upgrade, can now be replaced with other SSDs from certain companies as long as they meet the speed requirements. The process is a little complicated, as it requires opening the console, but it is supported by Sony. On the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the swap still doesn’t work perfectly and users have to rely on expensive Seagate expansion cards.

Recently Seagate also announced that it will launch a Horizon: Forbidden West themed external SSD for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PS4, with a capacity of 2 to 5 TB of storage. However, there is still no date to reach the market.

Seagate has announced that it will launch a new external SSD for PlayStation 5 and PS4 from 2 to 5 TB with artwork from Horizon: Forbidden West — Photo: Reproduction/Seagate Gaming

6. PS4 backward compatibility

The PlayStation 5 can run virtually all PlayStation 4 games and accepts the DualShock 4 joystick when running them in backwards compatibility mode. This factor becomes even more relevant for players who already own a PS4 and don’t want to lose their collections. To use physical media discs, you must have the standard model with a disc reader.

In this case, some PS4 games on PS5 gain some advantages such as higher resolution and faster loading times. Others have the same improvements as running on a PlayStation 4 Pro.

The PlayStation 5 is capable of running virtually all PS4 games, such as Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, with improvements — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

7. More games from Japanese studios

The manufacturer Sony is a Japanese company, one of the biggest gaming markets. In the country, PlayStation is still preferred, unlike Microsoft consoles. Because of this, many Japanese studios primarily think of PlayStation 5 (PS5) as a platform to develop. Users who like Japanese RPGs or anime-based games will have a bigger collection on Sony’s consoles.

Some Japanese role-playing games or anime-based games come out on PlayStation platforms, but not Xbox consoles — Photo: Disclosure/Atlus