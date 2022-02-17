94th birthday of Dr. Michiaki Takahashi

THE doodle of today, illustrated by guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi based on Tokyoin Japan, celebrates the Japanese virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, who developed the first chickenpox vaccine.

Takahashi’s vaccine has already been administered to millions of children around the world as an effective measure to prevent severe cases of the contagious viral disease and its transmission.

Michiaki Takahashi was born on this day in 1928 in Osaka, Japan. He graduated with a medical degree from Osaka University and joined the Research Institute of Microbial Diseases at Osaka University in 1959. After studying measles and polio viruses, Dr. Takahashi accepted a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States.

It was at this time that his son developed a serious attack of chickenpox, leading him to direct his knowledge to combat the highly communicable disease.

Dr. Takahashi returned to Japan in 1965 and began cultivating varicella alive, but weakened, in animal and human tissues.

After just five short years of development, it was ready for clinical trials.

In 1974, Dr. Takahashi developed the first vaccine against the chickenpox virus that causes chickenpox. Subsequently, it underwent rigorous research with immunosuppressed patients and proved to be extremely effective.

In 1986, the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases at Osaka University began the rollout in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Takahashi’s lifesaving vaccine was soon used in over 80 countries. In 1994, he was appointed director of the Microbial Disease Study Group at Osaka University, a position he held until his retirement.

Thanks to its innovations, millions of cases of chickenpox are avoided each year.

