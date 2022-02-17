A tasty, versatile and good food for mental health

Açaí, the fruit of the açaizeiro tree, is a Brazilian food originating in the Amazon region. In recent years, it has become very popular throughout the country due to the different forms of consumption and also for its potent health effects. In this sense, we will tell you about the acai berry benefits for the mind. Read more and include this food in your routine.

benefits of acai

The popularity of açaí has ​​grown so much that it has also become a hit in European countries and the United States. In this way, the combination of the differentiated flavor with the functional properties made this food very appreciated.

As for the nutritional composition, açaí has ​​vitamins E and C, which work as antioxidants. It also has phenolic compounds and anthocyanins, which act as anti-inflammatory, and also contains omega-9, which is a good fat for health.

Thanks to these nutrients, it is a food that fights premature aging, strengthens the immune system, prevents cancer and cardiovascular diseases and provides energy. In addition, it was recently discovered that açaí is an ally of mental health.

How does acai berry improve mental health?

Psychological health is a topic that has been extensively studied in recent times, especially in relation to young people, who are increasingly anxious, depressive and with other problems of a psychic nature. For this reason, much has been researched on how food can contribute to improving mental health. That said, encouraging information has emerged about the role of açaí in this regard and now studies indicate that it can be an ally in improving psychological health.

The mechanism by which açaí promotes this improvement is through polyphenols, which are nutrients rich in antioxidants and also have anti-inflammatory action. Therefore, they are able to soften inflammatory processes and also help improve memory and learning.

How to consume açaí on a daily basis?

You can include açaí in your routine in different ways. If you choose to mix it with fruit, just buy the pulp and mix it with banana, strawberry or cupuaçu. In addition, in the northern region of Brazil, it is very common to combine açaí with fish and flour, for example.

Anyway, now that you already know the benefits of this national fruit and with a wonderful potential for health, choose the combination that is most attractive to your taste and delight yourself with this wonder!