Abel Ferreira defines condition to change Palmeiras for Benfica

After removing Jorge Jesus from Flamengo, in 2020, Benfica aims to hire another coach who is in Brazil. Two-time Libertadores champion, Abel Ferreira entered the sights of the Encarnados, who may formalize an official proposal soon. Therefore, according to “Jornal de Notícias”, the coach does not rule out a departure from Palmeiras, but a termination is linked to a main condition: the presentation of a solid project for the coming seasons.

“The coach is seen with good eyes by the red board and does not rule out the possibility of returning to Portugal”, says the diary.

Previously, Benfica carried out a survey for Abel Ferreira in December and is aware of the conditions to have the coach. This is because the professional’s salary is not seen as an obstacle in the negotiations. In this way, the Portuguese wants to have a strong squad available, aiming to win titles of expression in their possible return to their home country.

“He wants to be sure that he will meet the conditions to lead Benfica to the title, a situation that needs to be supported by a solid project and a good squad. Salary conditions are not the main concern”completed the vehicle.

CONTRACT WITH PALMEIRAS

Before the World Cup dispute, Palmeiras tried to close the renewal of Abel Ferreira, but the coach chose to keep the contract until the end of 2022. Now, in addition to the distance from his family, the intense calendar can be crucial for the end of the winning trajectory by Verdão is requested.

“Everything depends on God. I am grateful to Brazilian football. I use this expression a lot. It was Palmeiras that opened the door for me to win titles. I arrived here with titles and already being beaten. There is a lot of room for improvement in Brazil. The calendar is insane, it’s inhuman.”said after the Libertadores final.