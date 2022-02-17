After 12 days in hospital, Andressa Urach reveals complications

Andressa Urach was released from hospital this Wednesday (16) after being hospitalized for 12 days for the delivery of her second child, Leon. The model disclosed the return home in a video published on YouTube and also revealed to suffer some postpartum complications and difficulties to breastfeed the baby: “I’m extremely sick, very bad. I’m sick”.

“They were very difficult days, but, thank God, we are being discharged”, she said when thanking the doctors and nurses who helped her at the hospital during her hospitalization. The influencer was admitted to the hospital in early February. “Now it’s time to go home and enjoy Leonzinho”, she celebrated.

Then, she complained about the side effect of the medications she is taking and gave details of her health status: “I had a horrible migraine this morning, my right breast is stoned and I’m in a lot of pain. Look, postpartum is complicated, but I I appreciate everyone’s love.”

“The days we stayed here were very good, we were treated very well. Dear people and everything was amazing. But I already miss home, right? I’m very tired, and now we’re going to rest, I’m very tired “, concluded the digital influencer.

Check out the full video of the exit from the hospital below.

troubled hospitalization

On the last day 4, Andressa was rushed to hospital with high blood pressure and contractions. At the time, she was 33 weeks pregnant and was transferred to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Four days later, she had her car stolen and reported that the baby’s entire trousseau was taken at the time of the crime.

“Andressa will be hospitalized until Leon’s birth. We will not have the opportunity to have a baby shower”, informed the influencer’s team. A virtual baby shower was also announced for those who wanted to gift the baby with a cash donation.

The ex-A Fazenda had difficulty keeping the child inside her belly until the minimum time for birth. “With God’s permission and the doctors’ help, we are winning one day at a time and managing to hold Leonzinho in the belly! Completing 34 weeks today. Today is five days of victory, one day in the belly is three less in the ICU”, explained at the time.

Last Saturday (12), she announced the birth of Leon on her social media. The boy was born premature, but did not need treatment in the ICU. “Our Leon was born! 34 weeks pregnant. Meaning of the name Leon: brave as a Lion. Date: 11/02/2022. Time: 20:07. Weight: 2.495 kg. Length: 46 cm”, she wrote in the caption of her post, in which she put a picture next to the baby.

Leon is Andressa’s first child with Thiago Lopes. The model is also the mother of 17-year-old Arthur, the result of another relationship.

This Wednesday (16), she told her followers that she is struggling to breastfeed. Andressa said that, because of the reduction she made in her breasts, she has difficulties in expelling milk.

“My right breast doesn’t have the ducts to let milk out. This is a warning for anyone who wants to breastfeed! Don’t do breast reduction. Unfortunately, my right breast has become clogged and there’s nowhere for milk to come out. I’m suffering with pain and that’s it. I’ll be able to breastfeed with the left breast”, he explained.