After 3h11min of meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro celebrates: ‘unspeakable’

President Jair Bolsonaro looked a little tired, after 3h11min of meeting alone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including lunch, with the presence only of translators. But Bolsonaro did not hide his contentment with the frank dialogue he established. “Unspeakable!” he exclaimed to ministers, defining what he experienced at the meeting with Putin in the Kremlin. The Russian president rolled out the red carpet for Bolsonaro.

To show appreciation to the Brazilian president, Putin ordered the expanded format for military honors, which is unusual in visits of this nature.

Contrary to recent visits, Russian authorities have closed roads on Bolsonaro’s travels, in addition to the usual scouts.

This appreciation was also demonstrated in the so-called “2+2 meeting”, between the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of both countries.

Chancellor Carlos França defined the “2+2 meeting” as frank, direct and very productive. “We left with an action plan already in place,” he said.





Microphones and good mood on official visit to Russia

In addition to the friendly reception, the official visit to Russia had moments of very good humor. Like this Wednesday (16th), during lunch offered by Chancellor Sergei Lavrov to Brazilian and local ministers. All wore headphones for simultaneous translation. When asking for the floor, the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Flávio Rocha, asked himself aloud: “Is this microphone working?” Dean of world diplomacy, in charge since 2004, Lavrov didn’t miss a beat: “Don’t worry, Admiral. In Russia, the microphones are always on.”

The joke drew laughter from all those present, due to the Russian role in world espionage, since the Cold War.

The Brazilian ministers Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and Braga Netto (Defense), in addition to Admiral Flávio Rocha, were at the luncheon.

The Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, and the Brazilian ambassador to Moscow, Rodrigo Baena Soares, were also at the lunch.

Forced since January 1st to make all the records of their surveys available to the Electoral Justice, the research institutes “correct” Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro, which plummeted from 20 points to 9, in some cases, without any fact justifying it.

Bolsonaro mocked the “strange concern” of the future president of the TSE with cyber attacks coming from Russia. “Minister Fachin has just confirmed that he has no confidence in the electoral system,” he said.

Bolsonaro said yesterday that he addressed Alexandre Moraes twice, in his office in Planalto, and the minister did not respond. That’s when Moraes and Fachin went to invite the president to the inauguration of the duo in the TSE.

According to the monitoring platform of the immunization campaign vaccinebrasil.org, about 412 million doses of vaccines have already been made available by the Ministry of Health to state governments.

PGR Augusto Aras opened up the amateurism of the CPI summit on opening an investigation: “They delivered HD with 10 terabytes of disconnected information”. He even gave Senator Randolfe a deadline to turn in evidence.

The supposedly anti-fake news project reported by former minister of Lula’s government Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) did not get support yesterday, in the plenary of the Chamber, to approve the urgent request.

The owner of the União Química laboratory, Fernando Marques, who came to close a partnership with the Russians for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, was part of Bolsonaro’s entourage on the official visit to Moscow.

Meta Inc., the new name of the Facebook group, agreed to pay a measly $90 million to settle a US court case seeking to punish the tech giant for stealing user data.

… there was no war, there was no table, but there was a “thank you”.