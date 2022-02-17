After criticizing Anitta’s show on social networks, SP government asks companies to ‘hold carnival events’ for April | Carnival 2022 in Sao Paulo

According to Gabbardo, the state is going through a decisive moment of reducing the number of cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 and it is essential to maintain the fall of indicators in the coming weeks.

“All parades cancelled, suspended or postponed, but it is essential that the population understands that we are in a phase of decline of the pandemic. A phase in which we already have a reduction in the number of cases, a reduction in the number of hospitalizations and – probably next week, we will have a reduction in the number of deaths. It will only be possible to maintain this trend if we maintain this behavior in the coming days, especially during the carnival holiday”, said Gabbardo.

“It is essential that everyone, the population and all those organizing events – whether private or not – hold this situation a little longer. We are in an important moment of decline and we need to maintain these indicators that are favorable”, he declared.

The appeal of the São Paulo government comes a few days after a carnival event by singer Anitta brought together thousands of people at the Latin America Memorial.

Named “Carnival Arena – Ensaios da Anitta”, the event had a permit for up to 12,000 people approved by the City of São Paulo and filled the external area of ​​the Memorial on Saturday (12).

Despite the vaccine passport requirement, many people were registered without a mask, crowded and drinking at the show, which gave rise to criticism on social media, as the official carnival was postponed precisely for health reasons.

In addition to the singer, some carnival blocks in the city of São Paulo are also promoting private events on social media in the coming days. The open street parades were canceled by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

This Wednesday (16), the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB) warned of the need for everyone to commit to the celebration of carnival only on the long holiday in Tiradentes, starting on April 21.

“We will have an off-season carnival in April. It has already been defined by the city of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador. We hope that the numbers continue to increase, falling, so that, in fact, in the second half of April, the off-season carnival, the micareta, takes place. People will have the opportunity to have fun, enjoy Carnival in April,” said the governor.

“It’s not frustrating not to do Carnival now. It is necessary for the safety of all and the preservation of life. And we will celebrate later, next April”, added Doria.

Permit for event with 12 thousand people

Questioned by g1 about the permit that authorized the event at the Memorial da América Latina on February 5, 12 and 19, the City of São Paulo said that “parties and private events are subject to the rules established by the Health authorities, and the organizers must demand proof of vaccination”.

“As announced in January, the city’s official street carnival will not be held this year as a way of not encouraging parties with a large concentration of people who do not have the possibility of strict control of sanitary rules, which could expose this public to greater risk of contamination by Covid-19”, said the municipal management in a note.

“Previously, the passport was mandatory only for events over 500 people, but it was expanded to all parties and similar, regardless of the audience present, precisely because of the increase in cases with the arrival of the ômicron variant. It is also mandatory to wear masks at all times when people are not eating, in addition to providing gel alcohol and providing conditions for public hygiene”, he added.

Carnival postponed to April

The decision was released after a virtual meeting in which the two mayors discussed the accelerated advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in cities. Also participating in the meeting were the Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, and the São Paulo Health Secretary, Edson Aparecido, in addition to the presidents of the Samba School Leagues from both municipalities.

The decision was made due to the advancement of the omicron variant of Covid-19. At the time, the country recorded, for the 1st time, more than 200,000 known cases of Covid in 24 hours; deaths were also on the rise.

In a joint note, the city halls announced that, “under the guidance of their health secretaries, they chose to postpone the performance of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April”.

“The decision was made in respect of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”, announced Paes and Nunes in a press release. .

After the meeting, Nunes said that the decision was made with the guidance of the health teams and thanked the League of Samba Schools for their understanding.

Paes said that both are following the evolution of the new strain of the coronavirus and that it is “prudent to postpone”.

For the president of the League of SP, Sidnei Carriuolo Antonio, “it was a sensible attitude”. “The League has great affection for its members, it has suffered a lot in the last two years and we would never put them at risk. It’s a right attitude, it has all the support of the League and the schools and we hope that on April 21 we will be able to have a parade of joy, of human warmth.”

On January 6, the city hall announced the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival also due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes announces cancellation of the São Paulo Street Carnival in 2022

“Thinking about the safety and life of our components, communities and all carnival associations, the Samba Schools Parades of São Paulo are officially postponed to April 2022. The decision, taken jointly by the municipalities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, was based on epidemiological studies of the municipal health departments of the two cities and has the full support of the Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo.

The parades at the Anhembi sambadrome should take place during the Tiradentes holiday period (April 21).

Although the number of people involved is large, we know our professionals, artists, components and spectators by name. We love each samba artist who dedicates their time, in many ways, to make this show gigantic. For Liga-SP, preserving the health and safety of the people involved in the São Paulo Carnival is a priority.

At this moment, we reaffirm our commitment to the authorities in the fight against the pandemic and we accept, with the safety of those who believe in science, the decision that will prioritize the collective.

To the sambistas, we guarantee that we continue together, working on the projects that will go to the avenue in April, exercising our social responsibility and promoting the creative economy of São Paulo.

We will meet to celebrate life in April, with the party we love so much.”