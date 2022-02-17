After crying crisis at BBB22, Jade Picon tries to circumvent the rule, complains about production and is punished

2022-02-17

The last 24 hours on BBB22 are not pleasant for Jade Picon. After seeing her ally, Bárbara Heck, being eliminated on the wall this Tuesday (15), the influencer tried to break a rule of the program, argued with the production, and ended up receiving a punishment. The information is from metropolises.

Shaken with her friend’s departure, Jade had a crying fit in the leader’s room and decided to sleep in the Lollipo Room for one night, with the intention of staying close to sisters Laís, Slovenia and Larissa.

The decision, however, did not please the production, which tried to send a message. “Attention: leader sleeps in leader’s room”, said Big Boss’s voice while Jade talked with other brothers in the garden.

Annoyed, the influencer then tried to express her indignation. “How crazy, they don’t let me sleep where I want.” By the comment, the production discounted 50 stakes.

Then she went to the Lollipop Room to tell the story and lost more money. “Damn! Just today there were 150 [estalecas perdidas]” he complained.

