After digging mud with hoe, mother discovers that daughter died

Petrópolis – Gizelia de Oliveira Carminate, 36, woke up this Wednesday (2/16) in front of the pile of mud and debris at Morro da Oficina. For hours, she did everything she could to try to locate her 17-year-old daughter Maria Eduarda. Until she received confirmation that she young did not survive.

With a hoe in her hands, she arrived at the scene even before the firefighters and, in a gesture of desperation, used the tool to dig and dig up the earth in search of a sign of her daughter.

“My daughter is buried”, repeated Gizelia.

She covered several possible points, at the base and at the top of the terrain, always shouting for her daughter’s nickname: “Duda! Doubt!”

The young woman was one of the victims of the landslide that destroyed dozens of houses in Morro da Oficina late Tuesday afternoon (2/15).

Maria Eduarda lived in Rio and was in Petrópolis to visit her 2-year-old goddaughter.

The mother closely followed the work of the firefighters throughout the day and, this afternoon, received confirmation of the death of her daughter, as well as the baby.

“She came to see her goddaughter and ended up dying that way,” Gizelia told O Globo newspaper. “I came running from Juiz de Fora to save my daughter. I did everything, everything. The houses are all destroyed. This is over. They died because they couldn’t breathe.”