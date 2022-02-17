Airplane overhaul: how aircraft are modernized

Airplanes are long-lived machines, spanning decades in most situations. As its cost is high, it becomes impractical to change aircraft with each innovation that appears over the years.

On the other hand, an old-looking plane is usually not as attractive and comfortable as newer models. To get around this dilemma, the aeronautical industry can carry out a retrofit, which is a process of reformulation and technological modernization to keep the planes with equipment and look as if they were out of the factory.

Image: Publicity/Latam

In Brazil, the average age of the commercial aircraft fleet operating regular flights is around 11 years old. With planes with many years of life ahead of them, it is common for companies to invest in new interiors to keep customers.

Flight instrument changes and passenger cabin interiors can be changed. In the latter case, it is possible to add more comfortable seats, safety equipment, replace components with lighter ones (after all, more weight in aviation represents more costs) etc.

Latam rebuild 100 planes

Between 2019 and 2022, Latam completed the mark of 100 modernized aircraft in the company’s hangars in São Carlos (SP). The project had an interruption due to the covid-19 pandemic. The cost of all the changes was around R$2 billion (US$400 million). The group is going through a judicial reorganization process in the United States.

Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft were reconfigured. Passenger cabins are completely dismantled, and the entire process usually takes 19 days.

Greater capacity without squeezing

Interior of Airbus A320 family planes undergo a retrofit at Latam’s workshops, in São Carlos (SP) Image: Publicity/Latam

One of the main changes made to the planes during the retrofit process at Latam is the exchange of all seats for lighter models that take up less space. As a result, the aircraft now have a capacity of 180 seats (A320) and 224 seats (A321). Before there were 176 and 216, respectively.

To get this extra space, the restrooms located at the back of the plane are removed and relocated next to the galley (where the in-flight service is prepared), which has been reduced in size by half. It is necessary to reinforce the floor to accommodate the changes in the plane.

In the place where the restrooms were and the new seats were installed, it is necessary to adapt new air conditioning outlets, reading light and oxygen masks, which is also done in the Latam hangar in São Carlos.

Sockets in all seats

Another change that reflects the evolution of passengers is the installation of 127 V and USB sockets in all seats, a technology called in-seat power. This stems from the evolution of the use of electronic devices, which are increasingly present in people’s daily lives, including on board aircraft.

With the changes to fit more seats on board, the seats of flight attendants are now facing away from passengers. To ensure that no one is standing during takeoffs and landings, which jeopardizes flight safety, it was also necessary to install a camera monitoring system on the planes.

With this, the crew can follow the passengers through a screen installed in the rear galley.

According to the company, all changes seek to make the plane more economical and improve passenger comfort.

Interior of an Airbus A320 dismantled during the retrofit process at Latam MRO, in São Carlos (SP) Image: Alexandre Saconi

Hundreds of seats are waiting to be installed on Latam planes that are undergoing retrofit Image: Alexandre Saconi

Rear floor of an Airbus A320 is reinforced to support changing toilets during retrofit Image: Alexandre Saconi

Bathroom of an Airbus A320 family plane before being installed in the back of the aircraft Image: Alexandre Saconi

Latam hangars in São Carlos (SP) Image: Alexandre Saconi