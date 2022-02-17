Amazon Echo Buds: headset with Alexa out in Brazil; it is worth it?

This Wednesday, the 16th, Amazon finally announced the arrival in Brazil of the Echo Buds (2nd generation), a lightweight, active noise-canceling headset that even comes with built-in Alexa.

The novelty was expected since April last year, when the device was launched in the United States.

The company promises that Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound, with the benefit of having a long battery life, with up to 5 hours of continuous playback per charge.

“We are very happy to announce the arrival of Echo Buds in Brazil. It has always been part of our vision to develop devices and resources capable of making customers’ lives simpler, fun and smarter”, says Jacques Benain, general manager for devices at Amazon Brazil.

Hey Alexa!

One of the biggest highlights of the new headset is Amazon’s smart assistant.

With it, you can make calls, set reminders, request music or ask for podcast directions, all without using your smartphone. Just summon Alexa.

To take a short walk, for example, the user can request “Alexa, play relaxing music for 15 minutes”. When the songs stop, it’s your cue to go home.

Still with Alexa, the user can ask to activate smart devices – like turning on a light bulb at home, for example –, as well as activating pre-configured routines.

noise cancellation

The Echo Buds feature a custom active noise cancellation system, which can be activated via Alexa.

For this, it uses 3 microphones per earphone, 2 external and 1 internal, to estimate the sound pressure in the eardrum.

The earbuds are also 20% smaller, lighter and IPX4 rated to withstand splashes, sweat or light rain.

It also comes with four different sized rubbers to fit users’ ears. The manufacturer claims that it is comfortable enough to wear all day.

Amazon also points out that the headphones are designed with multiple layers of privacy, with the possibility to mute the microphones with the Alexa app or erase audio recordings.

Echo Buds Drums

According to Amazon, in addition to the 5 hours of playback of the Echo Buds, the charging case has a charge of up to 15 hours.

A 15-minute quick charge provides battery life for up to 2 hours of music.

The device arrives in the country with two options, with the charging case available in wired versions (via USB-C port) or in wireless mode (wireless).

It is worth it?

The official sale of the gadget in Brazil starts in February 24, 2022.

At the time of pre-sale, the Echo Buds are sold on Amazon for about R$ 850, and can be paid in up to 12 installments. If the user opts for the option with a wireless charging case, the value rises to R$950.

Compared to rivals Apple’s AirPods, Amazon’s headphones are almost three times cheaper, having the advantage of being compatible with Android and iOS devices, including access to Siri and Google Assistant.

It is worth noting that there are cheaper in-ear headphone options, such as those made by JBL, which even offer longer battery life – some models deliver six hours of continuous playback, for example.

In the same price range as the Echo Buds, you also have the Galaxy Buds Pro, from Samsung.

However, integration with Alexa is a great attraction for Echo Buds, as it is one of the main personal assistants today, offering the possibility to execute commands in a more natural and contextual way.