Amazon partners with Brazilian government to develop space sector | Innovation

Amazon Web Services (AWS), founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, closed a partnership with the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) on Wednesday (16) that promises to develop Brazilian airspace from, for example, granting credit, credit and training to national startups.

The signed agreement, a Term of Intent and Cooperation, is already in place, but the start date of the practical measures has not been informed.

“The agreement with AWS is an important step towards promoting our space industry, at a time when Brazil aims to enter more strongly in the space market, such as, for example, in the space access segment, with the Alcântara spaceport” , said Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura, president of the (AEB).

The signed term provides for three initiatives:

1. Implementation of national space research and development programs

The AWS Activate Program and the AWS Activate Founders Program will offer credit, training and commercial support to national startups, in addition to training and certification of professionals.

The initiative also creates an opportunity for AEB and AWS to identify promising space technology initiatives that can support the goals of other government organizations.

“The objective behind this collaboration is to promote innovation for future missions related to science, space exploration and national security,” the AEB said in a statement.

2. AWS Open Data Sponsorship Program

This measure should encourage collaboration between the Brazilian Space Agency and partners to centralize spatial data.

“This will allow stakeholders to easily access and analyze space data, using cloud tools and technologies, in support of a variety of Brazilian space endeavors.”

3. Policy, Strategy and Regulatory Support for Spatial Development

The Brazilian Space Agency and Amazon will discuss national policies, strategies and regulatory measures in support of Brazil’s civil, commercial and national security space objectives.