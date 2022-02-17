American Airlines confirms purchase of three more Embraer E175 jets

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business




American Airlines has signed a firm order with Embraer for three new E175 jets. The aircraft will be operated by American subsidiary Envoy Air. With deliveries expected to be completed this year, Envoy’s E175 fleet will exceed 100 units by the end of 2022. The contract value is US$160.2 million , at current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s fourth quarter 2021 backlog.

“Reaching 100 E175 jets with American Airlines and Envoy is truly cause for celebration. We thank American Airlines and Envoy for the partnership with Embraer, which began in 1998”said Mark Neely, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Americas at Embraer Commercial Aviation. “This aircraft plays a critical role in providing essential day-to-day connectivity across the entirety of the United States. The E175 is the backbone of the American regional network, with over 600 aircraft sold and an 86% market share since 2013.”.

Our incredible journey with Embraer began nearly 25 years ago with the ERJ145, and our partnership continues to grow with the E175, which is the heart of our fleet. Our passengers are very satisfied with the aircraft and its exceptional operational performance allows us to continue to provide excellent service to American Airlines.”said Pedro Fabregas, president and CEO of Envoy Air. “We look forward to welcoming these three new aircraft later this year as Envoy continues to add new destinations to our growing network.”.

