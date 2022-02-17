Amid rising fuel prices, Lula defends ‘Brazilianizing’ the price of gasoline | Elections 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (17) that, if elected this year, he will “Brazilianize” the price of gasoline.

Currently, the value of fuel is calculated in dollars and oil follows the international price. This means that the appreciation of the barrel of oil in the international market and/or the US currency end up generating price readjustments within Brazil.

Gasoline at R$ 7 a liter: why fuel prices are rising – and who is ‘to blame’ for it

“I mean it loud and clear. I know the market gets nervous when I speak, but I want them to think the following: we are going to Brazilianize the price of gasoline. The price will be Brazilian, because the investments are made in reais. We are going to extract gasoline, we are going to increase the refining capacity”, said the former president during an interview with radio Progresso, from Ceará.

“We have to build more refineries, because today our refineries have been sold, some are about to be privatized. Brazil is refining 25% less gasoline,” he continued.

The ex-president’s speech comes amid the skyrocketing fuel prices registered in recent months, with consequences for the increase in inflation in the country, which has been generating pressure on the government to adopt measures that lead to cheaper prices.

In 2021 alone, Gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% and was the item that most weighed on the rise in the IPCA, the country’s official inflation last year, which stood at 10.06%.

A liter of gasoline crosses the R$8 barrier for the first time in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro has shown irritation in the face of charges for government action to contain the rise in fuel prices. He claims that he cannot interfere with the modeling defined by Petrobras and that he has already cut federal taxes on cooking gas, for example.

During the interview, Lula also stated that “it makes no sense” for Brazil to adopt international quotations to set fuel prices internally.

“If Brazil had to import oil, it’s okay that we are importing at international prices. What did these rascals do? These rogues are destroying Petrobras, slice by slice. When they privatized BR [Distribuidora], 432 companies appeared in that country that are importing gasoline from the United States, importing at the price of the dollar. And then the price is international. Then the one who pays is our companion with the car, who has a truck, it is the Brazilian truck drivers, it is the poor who have a car,” Lula said in the interview on Thursday.

Lula’s statement also comes amid discussions in Congress about solutions to try to reduce the price of fuel.

Last week, the former president met with Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur of two projects that bring measures to alleviate the rise in fuel prices.

understand the proposals to hold prices and why cutting taxes may not have the desired effect

The conversation was accompanied by other party leaders, including former president Dilma Rousseff, party president Gleisi Hoffmann and former Petrobras president Sérgio Gabrielli.

After the meeting, Prates released a note in which he informed that they “converged around the improvement of energy plans for the country”.

One of the texts reported by the PT senator deals with taxation on fuel. The other, the creation of a kind of account whose resources will be used to cushion the effect of the variation in the value of oil in the international market on fuel prices in Brazil.

The proposals were scheduled to be analyzed this Wednesday (16) in the Senate floor, but, with no agreement among congressmen, the vote ended up being postponed.

Without citing Operation Car Wash, Lula also said that “they invented a lot of lies about Petrobras”.

Lava Jato investigated the diversion of Petrobras contracts to benefit politicians and parties. Lula was arrested and convicted as part of the operation by then judge Sergio Moro, now a pre-candidate for the presidency.

Lula’s convictions were eventually overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which pointed to partiality in Moro’s actions.

“Because, if you have a Petrobras director stealing, you arrest that director, but leave the company running. If there is a company that provided services to Petrobras and it stole it, it has the owner of the company arrested, but leaves the company working”, said the PT.