Analysis: Palmeiras reserves dominate in victory after the World Cup and leave a good impression for Abel | palm trees

Abel Ferreira regretted upon arrival at the Fonte Luminosa Arena that Palmeiras players didn’t even have time to readapt to Brazil’s time zone and had to return to the field, now for Paulistão. But the performance of the reserves in the 2-0 victory over Ferroviária did not show a team with such difficulties.

Three days after disembarking from the Club World Cup, Abel kept only Weverton as a starter in Araraquara (SP). By resting a good part of the first team, he gave the chance for less used players at the beginning of the year to make a good impression.

1 of 3 Palmeiras players celebrate Breno Lopes’ goal against Ferroviária — Photo: Thiago Calil/AGIF Palmeiras players celebrate Breno Lopes’ goal against Ferroviária – Photo: Thiago Calil/AGIF

Murilo was the main one. Not just for the goal, which proved his strength in high plays, but for his confident posture during the confrontation alongside Kuscevic and his ability to create. Especially in the first half, shirt 26 had good escapes towards the attack field.

Patrick de Paula had his ups and downs in the game, but the performance was positive playing early. If among the midfielders the competition is great with Danilo, Zé Rafael, Jailson, Atuesta and Gabriel Menino, he may find a gap in the position he played in the fourth.

Mirroring the team that beat Ferroviária in the starting lineup, Patrick took the place of Raphael Veiga, who doesn’t have a real reserve, even more so with Gustavo Scarpa working alongside him, open on the left.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira in Ferroviária x Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira in Ferroviária x Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

A midfielder who has been retreating throughout his training, shirt 5 is not exactly a thinker of the game, but he has a strong attacking presence and handles the ball well.

He and Atuesta tried to work the game from the inside, and the Colombian, in his most participatory display since he arrived, found good passes for Patrick de Paula between Ferroviária’s defense lines and midfield.

+ Want to play Cartola do Paulistão and compete for cash prizes? Meet Cartola Express and be one of the first to participate!

A Voz da Torcida – Leandro Bocca: “I speak Breno Lopes, Santos fans are already shaking”

Collectively, Palmeiras played a good game and had the confrontation under control for most of the time. Even with the lineup changed, the team’s standard was maintained – merit of the work of Abel and his coaching staff.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Check out Abel Ferreira’s interview after Palmeiras’ victory over Ferroviária

Although none of the reserves did really badly, a problem in the main team was repeated in the game: the lack of definition of the centre-forward.

Rafael Navarro was little used, while Deyverson participated more, but he was in a hurry, as usual. If this spot is still open in the ideal team, neither of the two came out stronger in the dispute.