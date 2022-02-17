And Fernando Lazaro? Understand why Corinthians appears without a coach in game overviews | Corinthians

While Corinthians doesn’t hire a new coach, Fernando Lázaro is the team’s coach, right? Not in the official documents of the São Paulo Football Federation.

As in the last two matches of Timão, against Ituano and Mirassol, the summary of the game in which the team beat São Bernardo by 3 to 0 appears with the position of coach without filling. Lázaro, who used to be Sylvinho’s assistant, remains as an assistant in an official way.

All, of course, because of bureaucracy. To appear as a coach, Lázaro would need to be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter in the role of coach. The club, however, did not make this adjustment, as it expects to announce a new manager by the end of this week.

In practice, however, Lázaro has been Corinthians coach for 15 days. On a day-to-day basis, he has the help of assistant Alex Meschini and technical observer Mauro da Silva. Goalkeeper coach Marcelo Carpes continues in his duties, but has been on the bench as an assistant to Lázaro.

Unbeaten as a coach in five matches (two in 2021 and three in 2022), the assistant has gained support from fans who would like to see him in front of the team definitively. Despite the good work, the board wants someone more experienced to face Libertadores and Brasileirão.

