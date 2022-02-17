Anitta defends Jade Picon team after controversy on the web

Singer Anitta, 28, gave her opinion on the controversy involving the administrators of Jade Picon’s social networks, which is confined to “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

The influencer’s team has been receiving criticism from her fans, even from her mother and brother, Leo Picon.

After Jade nominates Arthur to the wall for the first time — a moment that was a breach of her sister’s promise with her brother —, the influencer was nicknamed “Jade Python” by fans of the reality show, a term in reference to the python snake, a non-venomous snake that It is native to the African and Asian continent.

The “affectionate nickname” was used by the sister’s team, who tried to sell the villain image as something good in posts — comparing Jade with villains like Carminha, from the soap opera ‘Avenida Brasil’ (TV Globo), and Regina George, from the movie ‘ Mean Girls’, which displeased Leo Picon.

Anitta, in turn, said that if she were Jade, she would like her team to continue taking care of the nets, in a lighter and more fun tone.

“If the person didn’t commit any prejudice, or heavy things of aggression and humiliation, I think this strategy is super smart. If it were me, I’d prefer that my adms make jokes and such. Imagine me leaving the house and seeing that much heavy stuff At least with my team being light and taking it in stride I would feel less bad and I wouldn’t have a depression crisis or I don’t know thinking my life is over… Because when you look at people on the internet that’s what it looks like, right? That your life is over forever”, wrote the “powerful”.