Anvisa receives request for emergency use of anti-Covid pill – News

Anvisa received the request for emergency use of the drug Paxlovid, an antiviral pill against Covid-19. The drug promises to block the replication of the virus and prevent the disease from progressing to severe conditions. The application was filed by pharmaceutical Pfizer.

Paxlovid is already used in the United States, China, Canada, Japan and European Union countries. Now, the data demonstrated by the laboratory that the drug, when administered at the beginning of the infection, can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by up to 89% will be reviewed by Anvisa.



According to the agency, the first 24 hours of analysis will be used to screen the process and verify that the necessary documents are available. If important information is missing, Anvisa can request it from the laboratory.





On January 19 this year, Anvisa and the laboratory had already held the pre-submission meeting of the product, which takes place before the company formally sends the order.

The evaluation period for the emergency and temporary use of medication against Covid-19 is up to 30 days. The analysis does not consider the process time in technical requirement status, which is when the laboratory needs to answer technical questions asked by the agency in the process.





Pills against Covid-19

Another antiviral and oral drug that is awaiting decision by Anvisa is molnupiravir, manufactured by MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme Farmacêutica). There is an emergency use request under review since November 26th. The agency has already held meetings with the company, requested more data and is waiting for the documents to be sent.

According to studies released by MSD, molnupiravir has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by about 30% in high-risk, early-stage patients.