Attempt to discredit the electoral process is a ‘mambembe repetition’ of Trump, says Barroso | Politics

Barroso made the statement while delivering a speech at his last session as president of the TSE.

After the American elections, Trump, then president, filed several lawsuits in court claiming without evidence that there was fraud in the counting of votes. All actions were rejected, and Joe Biden assumed power.

Speaking on Thursday, Barroso said that “authoritarian vocations” in various parts of the world seek to discredit the electoral process.

“Here at the Superior Electoral Court, we try to do our part in resisting attacks on democracy. In fact, one of the strategies of authoritarian vocations in different parts of the world is to seek to discredit the electoral process, making false accusations and propagating the discourse that “if I not winning was fraud.” This is a mambembe repetition of what Donald Trump did in the United States, seeking to delegitimize the unequivocal victory of his opponent and inducing crowds to believe the lie. In reaction to anti-democratic strategies, the TSE, in addition to the pronouncements incisive actions of its president and other ministers, took a series of concrete measures”, said the minister.

Then, the president of the TSE cited a series of actions taken by the court in relation to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Opening of an administrative procedure requiring the presentation of evidence of fraud alleged by the President of the Republic;

Crime news against the President of the Republic for repeated dissemination of fraudulent news;

Crime news against the President of the Republic for leaking confidential information contained in an equally secret investigation by the Federal Police.

“Needless to emphasize that the evidence [de que houve fraudes nas eleições] were not presented because they simply do not exist”, declared Barroso.

Barroso also said that respect for institutions and the preservation of democracy are “valuable assets” for the country that wants to be a relevant global actor. That is why, according to the minister, the “Brazil brand” is undervalued in the world, and our leaders are not welcome today in any democratic and developed country.

“In a world that is concerned about the rise of extremist and authoritarian populism, reeking of fascism, the preservation of democracy and respect for institutions have become valuable assets, indispensable for anyone who wants to be a relevant global actor. It is not surprising that Brazilian leaders are not welcome today in any democratic and developed country in the world. Things are going badly. And, at multilateral events, they wander through the corridors and sidewalks without being received, accumulating refusals in requests for bilateral meetings. As I said before, the brand Brazil is going through a moment of depressing global devaluation. We have gone from being a beloved and internationally admired country to a country regarded with distrust and contempt”, said the minister.

Also in the speech, Barroso said that “in recent times” democracy and institutions “have gone through threats that we believed we had already gotten rid of.”

He mentioned, for example, the demonstrations in front of the Army that called for the return of the military dictatorship; the parade of tanks in Brasília and the order for fighter jets to fly over Praça dos Três Poderes.

“In recent times, Brazilian democracy and institutions have faced threats from which we believed we had already gotten rid of. They were not just verbal exaltations of the dictatorship and torture, but concrete and worrying actions, which included: attendance at the demonstration at the door of the command of the Army, which called for the return of the military dictatorship and the closure of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court; parade of war tanks in Praça dos Três Poderes, with clear intimidating purposes; order for fighter jets to fly over Praça dos Três Poderes, with the purpose of breaking the windows of the Federal Supreme Court, in a threat to its members; attendance at the September 7 demonstration, with offenses to STF Ministers and threats to no longer comply with judicial decisions; impeachment request of the STF Minister due to of court decisions that displeased; threat of non-renewal of the concession of a broadcaster that carries out independent journalism; verbal attacks on newspapers lists and press agencies, among others”, listed the minister.

Valdo: Barroso’s speech had clear messages to Bolsonaro

During this Thursday’s speech, Barroso also highlighted the discussion about the printed vote.

The adoption of the printed vote, already ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was defended by President Jair Bolsonaro, and a proposal on the subject was rejected by the Chamber of Deputies.

“A good part of 2021 was spent with unnecessary discussion, which would mean a setback, the return of the printed vote. The system is safe, transparent and auditable”, said Barroso.

For the president of the TSE, “fortunately” the Chamber rejected the proposal of the printed vote.

“The rehashed discussion of the matter is only intended to disrupt the electoral process,” he added.

‘Threats from a dark past’

The next president of the TSE, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, spoke at the session shortly after Barroso. He said that Barroso’s “probable” stance at the head of the TSE guided the court amid threats that surrounded “day and night”.

“I believe that I speak for all those present in congratulating him on the mission he carried out with praise. His honest, fair and transparent performance guided the Superior Electoral Court, even when threats from a not-so-distant dark past surrounded us day and night”, said Fachin.

The new president of the TSE recalled actions taken by Barroso at the head of the court. Fachin highlighted the campaign “More Women in Politics”, the fight against electoral fake news and Barroso’s contribution to the reaffirmation of Electoral Justice.

“Your Excellency has kept electoral justice precisely on the tracks of history that elevates it to a solid, essential and reliable institution in democracy and in the democratic rule of law. the minister.