Audi Q3 Sportback 2.0 quattro has open reservations

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

Audi has started to reserve the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models, both 2.0 quattro, whose prices start at R$ 279,990. Both will be manufactured in Brazil, where the brand will resume activities at Volkswagen’s industrial complex, in Paraná.

“Everyone in the company and in the dealership network is very excited about the arrival of the Audi Q3 with 2.0 engine and quattro traction, whether in the unprecedented Sportback bodywork or in the renowned SUV version”, says Daniel Rojas, CEO and President of Audi do Brasil.

Rojas adds: “These are vehicles that already have a tradition in the Brazilian market and are even more modern and sporty. We are convinced that Q3 will continue to be a success in Brazil”.

For the first customers of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback 2.0 quattro, however, the vehicles will be imported from Györ, Hungary. Imports will initially take place until Brazilian production resumes.

The Q3 and Q3 Sportback 2.0 quattro are equipped with an EA888 2.0 TFSI engine with 231 horsepower and 34.5 kgfm, with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and four-wheel drive with an ultra system.

In this case, it is the decoupling of the cardan and the rear axles, thus preventing the set from turning with the wheels, thus reducing consumption.

The New Audi Q3 will be offered here in Prestige quattro versions for the SUV bodywork, as well as Performance quattro and Performance Black quattro in both body styles.

With Singleframe grille and S line package, which gives the New Audi Q3 a more sporty and sophisticated look.

Inside, the New Audi Q3 highlights the MMI multimedia with an 8.8-inch display, plus a sports steering wheel with paddle shifts, among others.

In the Performance Black quattro version, the S line kit enhances sportiness with exclusive details and a lot of luxury.

Having different bodies, the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback have spacious trunks, which take up to 1,525 and 1,400 liters, respectively, with the rear seats down.

