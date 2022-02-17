Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) is the top pick in the sector of Itaú BBA, which raises the share’s target price after the result

Itaú BBA commented that the fourth quarter 2021 results and the 2022 guidance released by Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) on Monday (14) showed even better credit quality numbers and surprisingly strong revenues.

The state-owned bank posted adjusted net income of R$5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 60.5% higher than reported in the same period in 2020. The market consensus was for a profit of R$4.78 billion, according to analysts consulted by Refinitiv. In 2021, adjusted profit was a record R$21 billion, an annual growth of 51.4%. Stocks closed sharply higher after the result.

The data led BBA to increase its estimates and the fair value for 2022 for Banco do Brasil’s share from R$42 to R$44 with a potential upside of 25% compared to the previous day’s closing.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

The 16% growth in net income expected for 2022 is the fastest among large banks, and the multiple of 4 times the price over earnings makes BB the preferred choice of Itaú BBA in the sector.

The BBA points out that the big reaction it usually receives when it highlights BB as the top pick is the risk of changes, even more so in an election year.

“While this risk should not be ignored, we believe it is already priced in. In addition, the bank has delivered efficiency gains and prudent capital allocation despite several CEO changes over the past few years. Quarter after quarter, the massive 65% discount for other Brazilian banks becomes less justified by fundamentals,” adds Itaú BBA.

The defensive loan portfolio, with a high coverage ratio (which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans) and competitive funding make BB a “safer place” to be in a more macro-scenario. difficult, evaluate. Analysts further note that prudent capital allocation and efficiency is a multi-year trend that is unlikely to change suddenly.

BBA analysts also have an outperform recommendation for Bradesco (BBDC4), with a target price of R$27, or a 26% upside potential, while for Santander Brasil (SANB11) the recommendation is marketperform (performance in line with the average market), with a target price of R$39, or an upside of 20%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related