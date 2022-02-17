Barbara criticizes Jade’s strategy

Fourth eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Bárbara participated in “BBB – A Eliminação” (Multishow) this morning. On the show, the model commented on her friendship with Jade Picon — as she got to see some parts of the show after leaving the house.

Taking advantage of the presence of the gaúcha in the attraction, Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca asked if she felt that Jade was treating her and Laís differently.

“I didn’t feel it. Because Jade has this kind of way of hers, like that? I was upset the last two days, but I don’t like to talk because people are different. Jade thinks a lot about her game, but I don’t think she created it. an alliance with me that wasn’t genuine,” replied Barbara.

I knew that Jade was hiding something, and I could tell she regretted it later.

Still on the wall that caused the ex-BBB to be eliminated from the game, the model agreed that Jade could have protected her more. “I would protect her. But I wouldn’t ask her to do that either”, commented the blonde.

After Barbara’s elimination, who is the most hated participant of the ‘BBB 22’?

Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll

4.26%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.94%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.25%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.35%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.70%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.29%

Playback/Globoplay

59.36%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.62%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

8.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.30%

Reproduction / TV Globo

0.87%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.37%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.97%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.27%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.02%

Playback / Playplus

2.12%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.61%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 9748 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

