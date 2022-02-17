Barroso says any Bolsonaro coup attempt has been buried

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Luís Roberto Barroso, said that any attempt at institutional rupture by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was “buried” in the past.

In an interview with GloboNews, Barroso was asked if there would be a possibility that Bolsonaro could strike a blow if he loses in the 2022 Elections. According to the minister, “bad losers” exist everywhere, and that “there is no remedy in legal pharmacology” for them. .

“I think that the 7th of September was the burial of the coup. Less than 10% attended than expected. In other words, the radical extreme right in Brazil is much smaller than was trumpeted, the military police did not join, no relevant active-duty official gave any support to that type of demonstration”, said Barroso.

Still in the same interview, Barroso also commented that Bolsonaro lied live when he said that the Armed Forces would have found “vulnerabilities” in the Brazilian voting system.

“The lie was ready. And it is unfortunate to involve the Armed Forces, which are a respected sector of Brazilian society, which have the prestige they should have, and which should not be thrown into minor retail and campaign political speeches. And, therefore, we are very convinced that this will not happen”, said Barroso.

