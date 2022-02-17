Bayern snatch Salzburg draw on Lewa night

Bayern Munich made it clear why they always reach the decisive stages of the Champions League. Even in an uninspired night, in which its biggest star, Lewandowski, was out, the German team managed to hold the daring Salzburg, away from home, who opened the scoring and gave up a 1-1 draw at the end of the match, valid for the round of 16. of end.

Adamu scored the goal for the Austrian team at the Red Bull Arena, while Coman left everything the same for the Germans – the return match will be in Munich, on March 8th.

The game

The duel was open and with teams looking for the goal. At 7 minutes, Okafor finished on the edge of the area, but saw the ball be deflected for a corner. The answer came at 10 minutes. Gnabri invaded from the right, cut the marking and shot for a great save by Köhn. Promise of a duel with plenty of emotion.

And the hosts tried to take zero off the scoreboard in the 20th minute. Adamu, who had just come on after Okafor’s injury, took advantage of a well-crafted counterattack to push into the back of the net: 1-0. A quick response from Bayern was expected, but it wasn’t.

Salzburg grew even more in the confrontation and pressed in search of the second goal. Bayern, of course, arrived at the attack, but the moment was all the owners of the house. Even with the good performance, the victory by one goal remained until the break.

The story changed in the second half, when Bayern balanced their actions better and moved closer and closer to an equaliser. After an initial pressure, the hosts got excited and also started to attack. The game is open again.

Köhn, however, looked keen to keep Salzburg’s victory by making great saves and holding Bayern back. The home goalkeeper was one of the highlights of the duel, which saw Adeyemi also show his great football.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, was completely out of the loop — he didn’t even have a chance to score and he was very little involved. Even so, the visitors reached an equalizer in the 44th minute with Coman, who took advantage of Müller’s deflection to ensure equality on the scoreboard and take the decision home.