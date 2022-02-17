‘BBB 22’: Eliezer exchanges kisses with Natália and the atmosphere heats up between the couple. Look!

Hot weather continues in the house pantry

After kissing outside the house, Eliezer and Natalia went to the bathroom because their brother’s mouth started to bleed. He then checked the wound in the mirror. Then the duo headed to the pantry. Arriving in the room, Eliezer and Natalia kissed again, but the atmosphere did not last for long.

Natália interrupted the “ficada” to apply an antiseptic on the lips of the ddesigner. “We won’t be able to kiss today,” she warned. “Can’t you?” asked Eliezer, but there was no answer. However, moments after meeting in the pantry, the couple returned to party – and to kiss.

Kiss from Natalia and Eliezer draws the attention of the participants

The atmosphere continued to ignite between Eliezer and Natalia. In one of the kisses, the businessman placed the model lying on the sofa and the caresses became intense. However, the scene did not go unnoticed by Jessilane, who caught Lina da Quebrada’s attention: “Look Lina! Lina! Eli with Naty on the couch”.

Eliezer and Natalia left the couch and returned to the dance floor – but without interrupting the kisses. While Eliezer was standing, Natalia climbed onto her brother’s lap, who held her by the waist, and they went back to making out.