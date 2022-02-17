BBB 22 Queridometro: Gustavo receives 12 controversial emojis this Wednesday | BBB feed

The BBB 22 Queridometro is full of surprises for the confined. On the morning of this Wednesday, 02/16, the brothers distributed emojis from the cutest, such as hearts and happy face, to the most controversial, such as snake, plant and vomit. At least that’s what Gustavo sent to his confinement colleagues. However, he also received several! 🤭
The businessman sent “bombs” to Brunna Gonçalves, Jessilane, Vinicius, Larissa, Eliezer, Jade Picon and Laís. Douglas Silva was responsible for receiving a “snake”. For Gustavo, Slovenia and Pedro Scooby are “plants”, Tiago Abravanel a “banana”, and Paulo André won a “broken heart”. 🌱
+ Pedro Scooby comments on the BBB 22 Queridometro: ‘They’re starting to put their wings out’
Who with iron hurts… Gustavo not only gave, but also took the controversial faces of the brothers. Jessilane gave him a “bomb”. Paulo André, Arthur Aguiar, Larissa, Brunna Gonçalves and Douglas Silva sent a “vomit” to their brother. Slovenia gave Gustavo a “snake” emoji. And do not stop there. He received a “broken heart” from Eliezer. Pedro gave the businessman an angry face and Linn da Quebrada, a banana. 💣🍌🐍💔😠
It wasn’t just Gustavo who released the controversial faces, huh! Let’s find out, now, who generated the most buzz. Larissa sent a “snake” to Arthur Aguiar. Arthur Aguiar received an angry face and a “bomb” from Natália. 😡💣
Vinicius also discussed and distributed a “banana” and a “bomb”, to Gustavo and Douglas Silva, respectively. In this Wednesday’s X-Ray, Douglas Silva said the brothers played a joke and sent more controversial emojis to people close to the game and others to those farthest from them in the game. He made it clear that it would be a joke… 🤔🤔
vinicius to Linn da Quebrada: SARANGHAE❣❤
Slovenia to Lucas: Thank you for being here 💞😉
Jessilane for Natalia: I meant, you didn’t want to listen…🎵🎶🎵 congratulations migaaa 😍
Gustavo for Douglas Silva: today there’s fexxxxtinha
Eliezer for vinicius: we are chipped
Paulo Andre for Arthur Aguiar: follow the dance.. closing 💢
Natalia for lais: bah will always be special and will be missed here ❤❤❤ tell me
Douglas Silva for Arthur Aguiar: congratulations Turrah!
Arthur Aguiar for Paulo Andre: Another week brother!!! thank you for believing
See the torpedoes sent on ‘BBB 22’ this Wednesday, 2/16 — Photo: Globo
