BBB22: Gustavo argues with Larissa: “Go on, little plant”. watch

It seems that that climate of alliance that the glaziers showed in the first days at BBB22 is starting to crumble. Gustavo and Larissa starred in a shack on the morning of this Wednesday (16/2), for the public’s taste. Upon hearing a sister’s criticism of his game, the brother followed and started an argument.

“If you want to say something to me, say it to my face”, Gustavo said to his glass housemate about the keridometer. At the same moment, the sister reacted: “Honey, if the cap fits, I can’t do anything”. Then the brother insinuated that Larissa entered the game accommodated: “It’s not a hoodie, Larissa, I caught you talking about me to my face. If you wanted to come in here, you can come in, I didn’t.”

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) After the announcement that the famous Casa de Vidro would return to the program, TV Globo announced who the two participants will be to fight for a spot in the competition. Reproduction / Instagram ***1_bbb_22_participantes_fazem_brinde_em_noite_de_estreia_do_programa-17907973 In this edition, the public will need to vote to decide if the two will enter or if neither will reach the most guarded house in Brazil.Reproduction / TV Globo ***Gustavo and Larissa Casa de Vidro BBB22 Larissa and Gustavo were selected to participate in the dynamic and will spend three days inside the academy of the brothers’ current residence.reproduction ***larissa 1 Candidate to participate in BBB 22, Larissa Tomásia, 25, from Pernambuco, is from the city of Limoeiro. She works as a digital influencer and has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. Reproduction / Instagram ***Larissa 2 The young woman revealed that she likes aesthetic procedures and has a 350 ml silicone prosthesis in her breasts, as well as veneers on her teeth and Botox on her face. Reproduction / Instagram ***Larissa 3 Larissa loves to exercise. She said that she goes to the gym daily at 5 am and is passionate about Muay Thai.Reproduction / Instagram ***Larissa 4 The confined studied law, administration and fashion designer, but closed the enrollment of the three before graduation. With the award, she intends to complete her studies and become a businesswoman.Reproduction / Instagram ***larissa 5 Success on social networks, the influencer has already received a proposal of R$ 1 thousand for a photo of her feet Reproduction / Instagram ***Gustavo 1 Born in Curitiba, Gustavo Marsengo is 31 years old, graduated in Law and worked for eight years at the Court of Justice of the State of Paraná. Reproduction / Instagram ***Gustavo 2 At almost two meters tall, he worked as a model in his teens and was also a volleyball player. Reproduction / Instagram ***Gustavo 3 “They’ll paint me as ‘top straight’, I’m sure. I’m straight and I consider myself top. I want to say that being ‘top straight’ is nothing wrong,” he said in an interview.Reproduction / Instagram ***Gustavo 4 After being fired in the pandemic, he became an entrepreneur and set up a partnership in the gastronomic sector. Reproduction / Instagram ***Gustavo Marsengo BBB22 cover Asked why he deserves to win the BBB, the curitibano replied: “It’s been a long time since a man won”. Gustavo accumulates more than 35 thousand followers on Instagram Reproduction / Instagram 0

“Play your game and I’ll play mine”, declared Gustavo, who received an answer that he is not the only strategist in the house. “You’re not the only one here who knows how to play,” said the sister. Before entering the room, the brother ended the discussion bluntly: “Go on, plant”.

The two entered the house last Sunday (13/2) and since then Larissa has been criticizing the way Gustavo has been conducting the game. The brother was also criticized by Barbara, who was eliminated on Tuesday’s program (15/2).

