BBB22: Vyni helps Eliezer with intimate waxing and shocks brothers

Today was the day of some brothers from BBB22 renew the look within the program. Between them, Eliezer took the opportunity to shave her private parts. For this mission, the brother summoned vyni to help you right now. The situation then became subject in the ‘Lollipop Room‘ and shocked some confined.

In the leader’s room, Pedro Scooby and Paulo Andre learned of the situation upon hearing from Eliezer himself. “After waxing here on the ass, bro…”said the brother. “In the ass? Did you do it in the ass?”questioned the surfer.

“His waxing was a little more inward. He had to open it, I said, ‘Eliezer, open it’. He opened it a little so he could put the machine inside. away like this [fez o gesto com as mãos]”, said vyni.

Eliezerwhen he understood better the situation he went through, he commented that it was humiliating. laiswho was also in the room, agreed. “It was humiliating, I saw the situation there”he responded.

The surfer told Paulo Andrewho was also shocked to learn. “You do everything Eli… He opened his ass for Vyni to shave”he said Scooby. “Really?”asked the athlete. “But it was just the beginning, on top of the loin”if defended Eli.

vyni joked that he ended up seeing more intimate parts of his brother. “But you can’t see the c* from there. Did you see mine?“, he asked scared. The man from Ceará joked and said that he actually saw it, leaving Eliezer no reaction.

Vyni talks about intimate waxing she did on Eliezer pic.twitter.com/ueEGRK0dDC — bbbvidtrk (@vidtrk) February 17, 2022

